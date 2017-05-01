Glynn Co. Schools PD searching for football coach at Brunswick High wanted on sexual assault charge
The Glynn County Schools Police Department started investigating last week allegations of an inappropriate relationship between 31-year-old Kenneth A. Mainor and a female senior student. After the investigation, officials secured a warrant for the arrest of Mainor on one count of sexual assault by a person having supervisory authority, which is a felony in Georgia.
