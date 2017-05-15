Deadly tractor-trailer, SUV crash clo...

Deadly tractor-trailer, SUV crash closes I-95 near Brunswick for hours

Monday May 15 Read more: SavannahNow

A Florida man was killed early Monday near Brunswick when his SUV was struck on Interstate 95 by a southbound Federal Express truck that crossed a divider barrier and went into the northbound lanes. Michael James Haddeman, 44, of Fernandina Beach was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox north of Brunswick about 6:30 a.m. when it collided with a 2016 Freightliner tractor pulling tandem trailers, the Georgia State Patrol said.

