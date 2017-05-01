Brunswick High basketball players cha...

Brunswick High basketball players charged with aggravated child molestation

Monday May 1

Two Brunswick High senior basketball players are charged with aggravated child molestation after a 14-year-old girl told a school staff member of an off-campus incident, Brunswick police said. The girl, who is also a student at the school, told a Brunswick High staff member Thursday of a sex offense that happened the day before, Brunswick police said in a prepared statement.

