Brunswick High basketball players charged with aggravated child molestation
Two Brunswick High senior basketball players are charged with aggravated child molestation after a 14-year-old girl told a school staff member of an off-campus incident, Brunswick police said. The girl, who is also a student at the school, told a Brunswick High staff member Thursday of a sex offense that happened the day before, Brunswick police said in a prepared statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glynn/Brantley Sex...Whats Hot!???? (Jan '10)
|Thu
|480 freak
|29
|Part 12 Guy Heinze Jr. (May '10)
|Wed
|Whatever
|1,230
|Speed Trap along the I-95 corridor in Mcintosh ... (Nov '15)
|May 8
|JackGSPn
|33
|Anti-Gay Pastor Found Guilty Of Molesting Teena...
|Apr 17
|Here is what I
|7
|What McIntosh/Darien does not want you to know (May '13)
|Apr 14
|Showtime
|35
|Melvin Shares Life Story in Young Stranger
|Apr '17
|Greg B
|1
|ex sheriff bennett
|Mar '17
|in the know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC