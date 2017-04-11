Slippery Darien murder suspect caught in Brunswick traffic sting

A man sought on a McIntosh County murder warrant was among those charged overnight Friday in sweep through safety road checks on Brunswick streets, the city police said. Termaine Tyrone Butler was taken into custody as officers from the city, state and county agencies hit the streets between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, the Brunswick Police Department said in release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.