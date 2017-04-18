Registered Sex Offender Attempts to A...

Registered Sex Offender Attempts to Abduct Young Girl

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Restaurant employees held a registered sex offender for police after he attempted to abduct a young girl from a Georgia restaurant bathroom, WTLV reports. A registered sex offender is back in jail after allegedly attempting to abduct a young girl in a Brunswick, Georgia, restaurant, NBC affiliate WTLV reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Gay Pastor Found Guilty Of Molesting Teena... Mon Here is what I 7
What McIntosh/Darien does not want you to know (May '13) Apr 14 Showtime 35
Speed Trap along the I-95 corridor in Mcintosh ... (Nov '15) Apr 14 Showtime 32
News Melvin Shares Life Story in Young Stranger Apr 12 Greg B 1
Creative Landscaping Mar 31 Stole from me 1
Part 12 Guy Heinze Jr. (May '10) Mar 28 Meme 1,227
ex sheriff bennett Mar 28 in the know 1
See all Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brunswick Forum Now

Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Brunswick, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,264 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC