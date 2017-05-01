Incoming UGA football recruit jailed on battery, trespassing charges
Georgia football recruit D'Antne Demery remains jailed in Athens-Clarke County Sunday after he was arrested for allegedly choking and shoving the mother of his one month old child. Demery, an offensive lineman from Brunswick, Ga., was arrested Saturday night.
