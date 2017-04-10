Glynn County Police investigating fatal self-defense shooting

Glynn County Police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in Brunswick on Sunday a little after 4 p.m. When officers arrived to the residence, 3807 Ogg Avenue, they found Termaine Waye, 31, lying on the ground in front of the residence with a gunshot wound to the head. Tarvarius Betts, 252, was taken into custody without incident.

