Glynn County PD seeks information in ongoing murder investigation
Officials say on Wednesday, April 12, at around 8:47 p.m., 30-year-old Daniel Lee Gilliam was murdered at his home located at 137 Simon Drive in Brunswick. Authorities are asking anyone with information on this crime to please come forward.
