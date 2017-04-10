Doctor sentenced to 5 years for pill-...

Doctor sentenced to 5 years for pill-mill involvement

Paul Spencer Ruble, 64, originally from Thomson, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood of the Southern District of Georgia. Ruble pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to dispense Schedule II, III and IV controlled substances not for a legitimate medical purpose, according to court documents.

