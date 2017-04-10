Anti-Gay Pastor Found Guilty Of Molesting Teenage Boy
There are 6 comments on the NewsOne story from Tuesday, titled Anti-Gay Pastor Found Guilty Of Molesting Teenage Boy. In it, NewsOne reports that:
Brunswick, Georgia pastor was found guilty of molesting a teenage boy on Monday following a six-day trial in Glynn County. According to News 4 Jax , Kenneth Adkins -who was previously reported to have homophobic views-was convicted of two counts of aggravated child molestation, five counts of child molestation, and one count of enticing a child.
#1 22 hrs ago
Yet another "anti-gay bigot" unmasked as being a gay person. How many lives has he hurt by not being able to be himself from an early age.
#2 22 hrs ago
Thank you; Karma
.
;o)
#3 21 hrs ago
He is married and has ten children; more likely driven by sociopathic psychosis than by sex orientation
http://www.mcafee.cc/Bin/sb.html
.
5 of the 8 counts were with a girl
**********
From this link:
'He was convicted of grooming two teens — youths he was supposed to be mentoring — to have sexual intercourse first in front of him so he could judge if they were doing it properly to eventually joining in on the acts himself.'
http://savannahnow.com/news/2017-04-10/jury-a...
**********
This is undeniable proof that ALL republican evangelical fundamentalists are deplorable perverts
#6 16 hrs ago
Of course he was! Why else would he throw up the anti-gay smoke screen. Typical religious hypocrite.
#8 9 hrs ago
"Anti-Gay Pastor Found Guilty Of Molesting Teenage Boy"
Well, sure, but it was in the context of reparative therapy, so does it really jaysus count as molestation or even as gay sex? Even if there were eight counts....
#9 9 hrs ago
"Five of the charges he’s guilty of relate to the female who denied anything of the sort happened. She lived with Adkins and his wife until about a month after his arrest."
Except it appears there were electronic communications shown to the jury, which deliberated for all of an hour, indicating that something did go on between Adkins and herself.
