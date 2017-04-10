Anti-Gay Pastor Found Guilty Of Moles...

Anti-Gay Pastor Found Guilty Of Molesting Teenage Boy

NewsOne reports that:

Brunswick, Georgia pastor was found guilty of molesting a teenage boy on Monday following a six-day trial in Glynn County. According to News 4 Jax , Kenneth Adkins -who was previously reported to have homophobic views-was convicted of two counts of aggravated child molestation, five counts of child molestation, and one count of enticing a child.

jcofe

Porterville, CA

#1 22 hrs ago
Yet another "anti-gay bigot" unmasked as being a gay person. How many lives has he hurt by not being able to be himself from an early age.

Born Again Gay

Alpharetta, GA

#2 22 hrs ago
Thank you; Karma
;o)

Born Again Gay

Alpharetta, GA

#3 21 hrs ago
jcofe wrote:
Yet another "anti-gay bigot" unmasked as being a gay person. How many lives has he hurt by not being able to be himself from an early age.
He is married and has ten children; more likely driven by sociopathic psychosis than by sex orientation
5 of the 8 counts were with a girl
From this link:
'He was convicted of grooming two teens — youths he was supposed to be mentoring — to have sexual intercourse first in front of him so he could judge if they were doing it properly to eventually joining in on the acts himself.'
This is undeniable proof that ALL republican evangelical fundamentalists are deplorable perverts

Sick of Bigots and Morons

San Francisco, CA

#6 16 hrs ago
Of course he was! Why else would he throw up the anti-gay smoke screen. Typical religious hypocrite.

L Craig s Hush Puppies

Philadelphia, PA

#8 9 hrs ago
"Anti-Gay Pastor Found Guilty Of Molesting Teenage Boy"

Well, sure, but it was in the context of reparative therapy, so does it really jaysus count as molestation or even as gay sex? Even if there were eight counts....
L Craig s Hush Puppies

Philadelphia, PA

#9 9 hrs ago
"Five of the charges he’s guilty of relate to the female who denied anything of the sort happened. She lived with Adkins and his wife until about a month after his arrest."

Except it appears there were electronic communications shown to the jury, which deliberated for all of an hour, indicating that something did go on between Adkins and herself.
