Amy Bradley receives AASL Intellectual Freedom Award
Amy Bradley, school librarian at Risley Middle School in Brunswick, Ga., is the 2017 recipient of the American Association of School Librarians' Intellectual Freedom Award. Established in 1982 and sponsored by ProQuest, the award is given for upholding the principles of intellectual freedom as set forth by AASL and ALA.
