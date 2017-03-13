New Glenville State president recognizes challenges facing rural schools

The man tapped to take over as the leader of Glenville State College in July wears his optimistic nature openly, but that has not illusioned him to the challenges that come with his new gig as the twenty-fourth president in Glenville State's history. "This is going to be a challenging position just because of some of the economic issues," Dr. Tracy Pellett, the current Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick, Georgia, said in a phone interview Friday.

