Hundreds of Troop-Owned Vehicles Possibly Damaged in Cargo Ship Fire

More than 350 troop- and family owned vehicles may have been damaged in a cargo ship fire last month, Defense Department officials said Tuesday. The M/V Honor, operated by American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier, caught fire late Feb. 23 as it left Southampton, United Kingdom, on its way to the U.S. Although the vessel's CO2 fire suppression system was deployed immediately, cargo on decks one and three, as well as the ship's upper deck, may have been damaged by smoke, fire, extreme heat or the suppression system itself, Fred Rice, a spokesman for the Pentagon's Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, said in a statement.

