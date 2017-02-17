Unloaded gun found at Glynn County sc...

Unloaded gun found at Glynn County school

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Glynn County School officials say a .380 caliber Taurus handgun was found in a student's book bag while inside of a classroom at Needwood Middle School in Brunswick on Thursday. Officials say the weapon was not loaded and was missing the magazine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nasty woman. you've been warned. 5 hr Concerned 1
What McIntosh/Darien does not want you to know (May '13) Thu Well now 32
Part 12 Guy Heinze Jr. (May '10) Feb 15 Blue 1,221
i-95 accident (Mar '09) Feb 10 GodsPrincess2939 6
immigration issues Jan 30 Heywood 1
Brunswick for a family (Feb '16) Jan 22 Anonymous 3
Speed Trap along the I-95 corridor in Mcintosh ... (Nov '15) Jan '17 Anonymous 29
See all Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brunswick Forum Now

Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Brunswick, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,447 • Total comments across all topics: 278,973,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC