Unloaded gun found at Glynn County school
Glynn County School officials say a .380 caliber Taurus handgun was found in a student's book bag while inside of a classroom at Needwood Middle School in Brunswick on Thursday. Officials say the weapon was not loaded and was missing the magazine.
Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nasty woman. you've been warned.
|5 hr
|Concerned
|1
|What McIntosh/Darien does not want you to know (May '13)
|Thu
|Well now
|32
|Part 12 Guy Heinze Jr. (May '10)
|Feb 15
|Blue
|1,221
|i-95 accident (Mar '09)
|Feb 10
|GodsPrincess2939
|6
|immigration issues
|Jan 30
|Heywood
|1
|Brunswick for a family (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|Anonymous
|3
|Speed Trap along the I-95 corridor in Mcintosh ... (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|29
