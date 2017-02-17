Liberty Roll Off and Recycling receives extension for construction debris storage expansion

Liberty Roll Off and Recycling , Brunswick, Georgia, was granted a three-month extension by the Brunswick City Commission to complete remaining stipulations attached to the approval of a conditional use permit before expanding its site, a report by Golden Isles News says . According to the report, the facility stores construction material that cannot be processed until it's shipped to a nearby 37-acre landfill.

