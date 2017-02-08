Infant Dies in GA Trailer Fire
Feb. 09--BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- An infant was killed and four other family members were injured in a trailer fire Wednesday that is being investigated by a team that specializes in explosions and chemicals, a Glynn County spokeswoman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 12 Guy Heinze Jr. (May '10)
|7 hr
|Caring
|1,218
|What McIntosh/Darien does not want you to know (May '13)
|Feb 3
|Mini me
|31
|immigration issues
|Jan 30
|Heywood
|1
|Brunswick for a family (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|Anonymous
|3
|Speed Trap along the I-95 corridor in Mcintosh ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|29
|Phillips given Outstanding Educator Award (Jul '07)
|Jan 14
|rick
|2
|White Boy Rap (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Danny Noonan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC