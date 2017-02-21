Glynn County Police arrest machete wi...

Glynn County Police arrest machete wielding man who held wife hostage

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The Glynn County Police Department arrested a Brunswick man early Saturday morning after he threatened to harm his wife with a machete. Police say they received a call a little after 2:30 a.m. in which they were notified of an incident between Jonathan Elrod, 27, and his wife at 3120 Fourth Street.

