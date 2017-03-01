Ex-wife: Georgia dad didn't mean to kill toddler in hot car
In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens to jury selection during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Leanna Taylor, the ex-wife of a 36-year-old Georgia man convicted of murder for leaving their toddler son to die inside a hot SUV says she still believes "it was an accident."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nasty woman. you've been warned.
|Mar 1
|Danny Noonan
|3
|What McIntosh/Darien does not want you to know (May '13)
|Feb 28
|Barbara78
|33
|Is Brunswick a racist town
|Feb 28
|dverdan363
|1
|Part 12 Guy Heinze Jr. (May '10)
|Feb 15
|Blue
|1,221
|i-95 accident (Mar '09)
|Feb 10
|GodsPrincess2939
|6
|immigration issues
|Jan '17
|Heywood
|1
|Brunswick for a family (Feb '16)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC