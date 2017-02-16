Deadly shooting under investigation i...

Deadly shooting under investigation in Brunswick

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Glynn County police responded to a home on Southern Pines Way around 10 p.m. Sunday night and found 23-year-old Antonio Jenkins dead in the yard of the home from a gunshot wound. A 24-year-old woman who was inside the home was also injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What McIntosh/Darien does not want you to know (May '13) Thu Well now 32
Part 12 Guy Heinze Jr. (May '10) Wed Blue 1,221
i-95 accident (Mar '09) Feb 10 GodsPrincess2939 6
immigration issues Jan 30 Heywood 1
Brunswick for a family (Feb '16) Jan 22 Anonymous 3
Speed Trap along the I-95 corridor in Mcintosh ... (Nov '15) Jan 18 Anonymous 29
News Phillips given Outstanding Educator Award (Jul '07) Jan '17 rick 2
See all Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brunswick Forum Now

Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brunswick, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,520 • Total comments across all topics: 278,938,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC