Coastal advocates organize bus to visit lawmakers
For two years running Gould Elementary teacher Debra Power has taken students to Atlanta to meet with lawmakers on Capitol Conservation Day. She's doing it again on Feb. 15 when she plans to ride the free bus offered by One Hundred Miles from Savannah to the capitol.
