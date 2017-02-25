2 drivers killed, teen injured in head-on crash west of Brunswick
Both drivers were killed and a teen injured when two vehicles collided head-on on a state highway west of Brunswick, an official said. A pickup truck and an SUV collided about 8:30 p.m. on Georgia 32 west of the Sterling community, Glynn County assistant coroner Chris Stewart said.
