2 drivers killed, teen injured in head-on crash west of Brunswick

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: SavannahNow

Both drivers were killed and a teen injured when two vehicles collided head-on on a state highway west of Brunswick, an official said. A pickup truck and an SUV collided about 8:30 p.m. on Georgia 32 west of the Sterling community, Glynn County assistant coroner Chris Stewart said.

