Free museum day Feb. 5 includes area sites

Sunday Jan 29

To celebrate Georgia's history, the State Parks and Historic Sites Division of the Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission at many locations on Feb. 5. The event is part of Georgia History Festival's statewide celebration of "Super Museum Sunday." Participating sites include: Fort King George Historic Site - 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fort McAllister State Park - 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fort Morris Historic Site - 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation Historic Site - 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Lawton Museum at Magnolia Springs State Park - 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wormsloe Historic Site - 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

