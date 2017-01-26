Booking photo shows Zack Hitchings.

Booking photo shows Zack Hitchings.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

Hitchings was arrested by authorities in Brunswick, Georgia, on a state parole warrant and an arrest warrant for robbery charges out of Lafayette. The first bank robbery happened on Nov. 18 at Lafayette Bank and Trust on Maple Point Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What McIntosh/Darien does not want you to know (May '13) Fri Mini me 31
immigration issues Jan 30 Heywood 1
Brunswick for a family (Feb '16) Jan 22 Anonymous 3
Speed Trap along the I-95 corridor in Mcintosh ... (Nov '15) Jan 18 Anonymous 29
News Phillips given Outstanding Educator Award (Jul '07) Jan 14 rick 2
Part 12 Guy Heinze Jr. (May '10) Jan '17 Middletown 1,210
White Boy Rap (Jun '11) Nov '16 Danny Noonan 5
See all Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brunswick Forum Now

Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brunswick, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,636 • Total comments across all topics: 278,551,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC