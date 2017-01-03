Planning programming by daypart, month, season: and Boston Winter...
I was really proud years ago of applying to commercial district revitalization planning, the concept of "daypart" planning of the retail mix, activities, and programming, aiming to boost activation and patronage at different times of day, and days of the week. I discussed this in the plans I did for Brunswick, Georgia and Cambridge, Maryland and even came up with an okay graphic explaining it .
