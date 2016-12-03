Man convicted of murder in hot car death to be sentenced

Justin Ross Harris, left, stands with his defense as a jury enters the courtroom at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga., Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. Harris, a Georgia man whose toddler son died after being left for hours in a hot car, was convicted of murder Monday by a jury that concluded a month's worth of trial testimony and evidence showed the father left his child to perish on purpose.

