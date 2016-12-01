Former Savannah pastor pleads guilty in church embezzlement case
The Rev. Corey MeGill Brown today pleaded guilty in federal court at Brunswick to a single-wire fraud charge in the alleged embezzlement of more than $200,000 from Second African Baptist Church, where he was senior pastor.
