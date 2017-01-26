Cobb County Court Administrator: Harris case expenses costly, but necessary
Trials such as that of Justin Ross Harris come "once in a blue moon," says Cobb County Court Administrator Tom Charron, which may be a good thing considering the trial's cost of more than half a million dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brunswick for a family (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|Anonymous
|3
|Speed Trap along the I-95 corridor in Mcintosh ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|29
|Phillips given Outstanding Educator Award (Jul '07)
|Jan 14
|rick
|2
|What McIntosh/Darien does not want you to know (May '13)
|Jan 9
|Mara Rahl
|29
|Part 12 Guy Heinze Jr. (May '10)
|Jan 2
|Middletown
|1,210
|White Boy Rap (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Danny Noonan
|5
|Farrell Landon Ho Slayer (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Farrell Landon
|6
Find what you want!
Search Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC