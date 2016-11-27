Recruiting: Mark Richt after DBs, WRs...

Recruiting: Mark Richt after DBs, WRs and OLs ... and everywhere else

Sunday Nov 27

In his final decade at Georgia, Mark Richt signed two recruiting classes that were ranked outside the national top 10. The lowest-ranked of those: No. 12. His first-year Miami staff hit the road Sunday - trying to boost a class currently ranked 14th - as the post-season recruiting frenzy began.

