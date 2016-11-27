Recruiting: Mark Richt after DBs, WRs and OLs ... and everywhere else
In his final decade at Georgia, Mark Richt signed two recruiting classes that were ranked outside the national top 10. The lowest-ranked of those: No. 12. His first-year Miami staff hit the road Sunday - trying to boost a class currently ranked 14th - as the post-season recruiting frenzy began.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brunswick for a family (Feb '16)
|Dec 11
|lookitupjoker
|2
|Part 12 Guy Heinze Jr. (May '10)
|Dec 5
|Close to home
|1,209
|Speed Trap along the I-95 corridor in Mcintosh ... (Nov '15)
|Dec 3
|Driver T
|19
|White Boy Rap (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Danny Noonan
|5
|Farrell Landon Ho Slayer (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Farrell Landon
|6
|Cracker Gangsta Rap (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Farrell Landon
|12
|$200,000.00 Christmas Tree? (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|dandrade
|7
Find what you want!
Search Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC