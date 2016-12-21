Preserving the past to benefit the present at Fort Frederica on St. Simons Island
Fort Frederica National Monument on St. Simons Island, Ga., preserves the history of the fort and town of Frederica, established in 1736 by the British under James Ogletorpe on the frontier of the New World colonies. On guard against the territorial Spanish and a vast unsettled continent, Fort Frederica was built in 1736 on a strategic bend of a creek on St Simons Island, Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brunswick for a family (Feb '16)
|Dec 11
|lookitupjoker
|2
|Part 12 Guy Heinze Jr. (May '10)
|Dec 5
|Close to home
|1,209
|Speed Trap along the I-95 corridor in Mcintosh ... (Nov '15)
|Dec 3
|Driver T
|19
|White Boy Rap (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Danny Noonan
|5
|Farrell Landon Ho Slayer (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Farrell Landon
|6
|Cracker Gangsta Rap (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Farrell Landon
|12
|$200,000.00 Christmas Tree? (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|dandrade
|7
Find what you want!
Search Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC