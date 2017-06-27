in Re: the Marriage of Christine a. M...

in Re: the Marriage of Christine a. Milcherska

APPELLANT PRO SE, Christine A. Milcherska, Brownwood, Texas ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLEE, Michael K. Wandling, Anna D. Saar, Wandling & Associates, South Bend, Indiana [1] Christine Milcherska wanted to move her teenaged daughter G.B. from Mishawaka, Indiana, to Brownwood, Texas. Mother's ex-husband and G.B.'s father, Douglas Biggs , objected.

