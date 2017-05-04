Cimbria Capital backs VRC Technologies

Cimbria Capital backs VRC Technologies

VRC Technologies, a Texas-based chemical formulations, manufacturing and distribution company, today announced receipt of a growth equity investment led by Cimbria Capital. With deep formulary expertise in the agrochemicals and oilfield chemicals sectors, VRC has propelled innovation for some of America's leading chemical companies seeking safer and more reliable surfactant and adjuvant packages.

