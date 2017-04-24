SEED Executive Director to speak at TSTC Commencement
Ken Becker, executive director of the Sweetwater Enterprise for EconomicDevelopment , will speak at the Texas State Technical College spring commencement ceremony, which begins at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Abilene Civic Center. Becker moved to Sweetwater in 1982, where he started and operated a construction company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.
