In loving memory of Mollie Mae Claret...

In loving memory of Mollie Mae Claretta Hooey Bagwell, musician for 100 years

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: San Francisco Bay View

Mollie Mae Claretta Hooey Bagwell was born to the union of John Neely Hooey, a minister, and Blanche Hooey, a missionary, on Aug. 12, 1916, in Waxahachie, Texas. She was preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers and a step-sister and brother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Bay View.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's moved in your area (Jan '13) Sat hmmm 7
men in their 40's Mar '17 lonely 1
Brown County Sheriff's Dept Corruption (Jun '13) Feb '17 newtobrownwood 519
Brownwood Business Ideas (Jan '15) Feb '17 CandidCamzy 2
Shane Britton Jan '17 PJT 1
KPSM: The Worst Private Sector Company I've Eve... Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Does Brownwood really Suck? (Sep '12) Dec '16 newtobrownwood 28
See all Brownwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownwood Forum Now

Brownwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Brownwood, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,691,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC