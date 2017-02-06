First-place BHS girls shut down Lady ...

First-place BHS girls shut down Lady Mustangs

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Sweetwater Reporter

Early on, Sweetwater was able to stay with Brownwood due to a spectacular first half by Baylie Lindsey, who scored 15 points to help the Lady Mustangs take a 21-19 lead at intermission. Sweetwater increased its lead to 23-19 to start the third quarter, but then the Lady Lions took charge on their home floor and came away with a 52-36 win on Friday, which clinched them the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brown County Sheriff's Dept Corruption (Jun '13) Feb 4 newtobrownwood 519
Brownwood Business Ideas (Jan '15) Feb 3 CandidCamzy 2
Shane Britton Jan 29 PJT 1
KPSM: The Worst Private Sector Company I've Eve... Jan 29 Anonymous 1
Does Brownwood really Suck? (Sep '12) Dec '16 newtobrownwood 28
News Underwood's B-B-Q in Brownwood, Texas Review (Jul '09) Dec '16 newtobrownwood 111
All Hating on Texas Monthly conservatives are l... (Mar '12) Dec '16 ZIONIST HUNTER 28
See all Brownwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownwood Forum Now

Brownwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Brownwood, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,600 • Total comments across all topics: 278,636,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC