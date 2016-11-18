Karnes County Elections Administrator fired
On the eve of the 2016 general election last week, Karnes County Elections Administrator Suzanne Young was fired. "Ms. Susanne Young was relieved of her responsibilities as Elections Administrator at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7," said Karnes County attorney Herb Hancock in an e-mailed statement received on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3:50 p.m. "The Karnes County Commissioners Court made the decision on the recommendation of the election committee."
