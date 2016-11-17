7-year-old gymnast doesn't let amputations slow her down
BROWNWOOD, TX - Autumn Fought is just like any other first-grader, full of energy and eager to learn. She has her favorite teachers and lots of friends, and just like many kids her age, she has afterschool activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All Hating on Texas Monthly conservatives are l... (Mar '12)
|Dec 10
|ZIONIST HUNTER
|32
|Looking
|Nov '16
|bbqman
|1
|Does Brownwood really Suck? (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Tonya
|27
|HPU Basketball star-felon (Jan '13)
|Oct '16
|Shocked
|50
|local fence builder gives discount if amount is... (Jan '09)
|Sep '16
|Againstit88
|20
|Underwood's B-B-Q in Brownwood, Texas Review (Jul '09)
|Aug '16
|TEAPEA
|110
|Brown County Sheriff's Dept Corruption (Jun '13)
|Aug '16
|Michael jordan
|517
Find what you want!
Search Brownwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC