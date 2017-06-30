U.S. Attorney's Office seeking to set...

U.S. Attorney's Office seeking to settle landowner cases

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

A boy runs up toward the U.S. border fence from his own backyard in San Benito along Old Military Highway Friday, June 30, 2017, as some families in Cameron County receive condemnation notices from the U.S. government to settle border fence land cases as the border wall looms closer to construction. Brownsville resident Fernando Champion looks through seven different condemnation notices he has received in the mail from the U.S. government at his home in Brownsville about the governments interest in Champions land along Old Military Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord... Jun 7 CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F... May '17 Danny Rey 2
Golden City Missouri May '17 Missouri boy 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ? May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16) May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16) May '17 lillie Bowman 2
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,703 • Total comments across all topics: 282,183,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC