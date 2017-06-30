Some South Texas residents already living with border fence

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports as a laborer and sheet metal worker, the 66-year-old Brownsville native took the land grab along the U.S.-Mexico border personal and argues its futility. The more than 20-foot, rust-colored bollard fence peeking above his green John Deere tractor and through laundry hanging from an outdoor clothesline, doesn't constitute safety or security for him, he said.

