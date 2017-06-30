Mercedes city leaders mull forensic audit
Mercedes city commissioners may soon decide whether to conduct a forensic audit of the municipality's finance department after an independent accounting firm's report uncovered several violations of internal purchasing policies and procedures. During the May 31 report conducted by Brownsville-based Burton, McCumber & Cortez LLP, city accounting procedures were evaluated based on methods agreed upon by the firm and Mercedes city leaders.
