Man building prototype for border fence
Don Cameron of Border Wall Builders LLC visits Brownsville from Houston Friday, July 30, 2017, to build his border wall prototype on Monsees Road near the U.S. border fence. Cameron hopes to take his border wall prototype to Washington D.C. to showcase his border wall prototype as a solution to the final design of the U.S. border wall to President Donald Trump.
