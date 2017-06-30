Herald again holds parade on Fourth
Born on July 4, 1892, The Brownsville Herald will celebrate 125 years of serving the community by having its 17th annual Fourth of July Parade. Local organizations that will participate in the parade include the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Female Veterans United, American Vietnam Veterans and Sons of the American Legion.
