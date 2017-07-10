Gov. Abbott expected to announce re-election campaign Friday

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks while hosting a Zika prevention roundtable with community leaders and health officials at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the state's first mosquito-borne case of the Zika Virus in Brownsville in November 2016, prompting precautionary guidance from the CDC regarding travel to the South Texas city.

