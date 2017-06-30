Done right

The Brownsville Herald

We applaud Texas Southmost College trustees for their recent announcement of four finalists for the job of college president, and that they have scheduled public forums so that local residents can meet, and hear from, each of them. The TSC board is looking to fill the vacancy created last September when it dismissed Lily Tercero, who had served since 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Brownsville, TX

