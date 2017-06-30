CBP: Woman busted with $279K in cocaine
Federal agents say they seized more than a quarter-million dollars in cocaine from a San Benito woman accused of trying to smuggle the narcotics into the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the B&M International Bridge in Brownsville discovered the cocaine on Tuesday, July 4, when they ordered the 22-year-old woman to undergo a secondary inspection of her black 2009 Hyundai Sonata.
