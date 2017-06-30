Brownsville preps for Tire Collection Day

The City of Brownsville's Public Works Department will host its annual Tire Collection Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, when anyone can bring in four tires per person to properly dispose of them. Tire Collection Day encourages residents to eliminate standing water around one's home and help reduce the number of mosquitoes that can spread dengue, chikungunya and Zika viruses.

