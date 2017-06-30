Brownsville preps for Tire Collection Day
The City of Brownsville's Public Works Department will host its annual Tire Collection Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, when anyone can bring in four tires per person to properly dispose of them. Tire Collection Day encourages residents to eliminate standing water around one's home and help reduce the number of mosquitoes that can spread dengue, chikungunya and Zika viruses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16)
|Jul 3
|Musikologist
|2
|It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord...
|Jun 7
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F...
|May '17
|Danny Rey
|2
|Golden City Missouri
|May '17
|Missouri boy
|2
|Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC