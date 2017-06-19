Young people engrossed in Harry Potte...

Young people engrossed in Harry Potter books at Camp Good Sam

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Children react at a chunk of dry ice just before being placed inside a bowl of Patronus Punch a Harry Potter themed science experiment during Good Samaritan Community Services Camp Good Sam at Incarnate Word Academy Camp Good Sam Good Samaritan Community Services of Texas is bringing laughter and smiles to children during its annual Camp Good Sam summer camp at Incarnate Word Academy in Brownsville. Good Samaritan Community Services of Texas is bringing laughter and smiles to children during its annual Camp Good Sam summer camp at Incarnate Word Academy in Brownsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord... Jun 7 CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F... May 26 Danny Rey 2
Golden City Missouri May '17 Missouri boy 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ? May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16) May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16) May '17 lillie Bowman 2
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,451 • Total comments across all topics: 282,002,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC