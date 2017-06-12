Weather 1 mins ago 8:17 p.m.Tracking possible tropical weather this weekend
Models have been suggesting for the better part of a week that we may have a tropical system form in the western Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday of next week. We are closely watching the western Caribbean as showers and storms are growing more numerous today.
