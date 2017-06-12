Weather 1 mins ago 8:17 p.m.Tracking ...

Weather 1 mins ago 8:17 p.m.Tracking possible tropical weather this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Models have been suggesting for the better part of a week that we may have a tropical system form in the western Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday of next week. We are closely watching the western Caribbean as showers and storms are growing more numerous today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord... Jun 7 CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F... May 26 Danny Rey 2
Golden City Missouri May 21 Missouri boy 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ? May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16) May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16) May '17 lillie Bowman 2
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,784,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC