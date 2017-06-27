UTRGV rising in Brownsville
Construction equipment is operated in what was a parking lot on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Brownsville, Texas. Work has started on the new multipurpose academic center which will expand classroom capacity and eventually eliminate the need to lease space at the adjacent Texas Southmost College.
