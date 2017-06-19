UTRGV and city sign MOU

The University of Texas College of Engineering and Computer Science and the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation last month signed a memorandum of understanding for development of a $20 million Manufacturing Innovations Hub in a 20,000-square-foot facility at FM 511 and SH 48 near the Port of Brownsville. The purpose, according to the university, is to provide a "manufacturing ecosystem" that encourages the transformation of ideas into marketable products.

