TSTC receives TWC grant

TSTC receives TWC grant

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

SATA USA will be working with TSTC to create a program in which students will learn the skills necessary to not only work at SATA but make it better, said Marco Margrotto, chief operating officer and vice president of SATA USA. "I look forward to SATA increasing their presence as they develop new operations in Brownsville a this award comes with confidence in the economic health of our county," Lucio said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord... Jun 7 CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F... May 26 Danny Rey 2
Golden City Missouri May '17 Missouri boy 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ? May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16) May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16) May '17 lillie Bowman 2
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,626 • Total comments across all topics: 281,958,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC