TSTC receives TWC grant
SATA USA will be working with TSTC to create a program in which students will learn the skills necessary to not only work at SATA but make it better, said Marco Margrotto, chief operating officer and vice president of SATA USA. "I look forward to SATA increasing their presence as they develop new operations in Brownsville a this award comes with confidence in the economic health of our county," Lucio said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord...
|Jun 7
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F...
|May 26
|Danny Rey
|2
|Golden City Missouri
|May '17
|Missouri boy
|2
|Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|2
|Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16)
|May '17
|lillie Bowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC